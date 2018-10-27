Sweeney brings his A game as St George’s overcome Rugby

St George’s A won the top-of-the-table clash in Divison One of the Leamington League with Laurence Sweeney winning all three of his singles in the 7-3 success over Rugby A, writes Phil John.

Mark Jackson posted two for the Radford Semele-based side and Earl Sweeney grabbed a single.

Laurence and Jackson took the doubles.

Ryan Lines notched a fine brace in reply, beating Jackson in five, while young Sam Cafearo added one.

Colebridge A continued their impressive early season form with a 9-1 drubbing of County Council B.

Kate Hughes and Paul Lenormand won all their singles and Ben Willson collected two plus the doubles with Lenormand.

Simon Griew notched the consolation but nearly grabbed a second point, falling 11-9 in the fifth to Hughes.

County Council B then drew at Free Church B whose highly rated junior Ricardo Bolanos grabbed an eye-catching hat-trick.

He also partnered Nikit Sajiv to defeat the strong doubles pairing of Griew and Nilton Green with Tom Brocklehurst adding the vital fifth point.

Green (2), Griew (2) and Murray Stevenson (1) ensured stalemate.

Free Church A defeated their C team 8-2.

Sam Weaving was a triple winner, though he was extended to five by both Harry Purewal and Sam Wiggins. Jack Green and Dave Ramsey won two apiece for A and paired for the doubles.

Charlotte Spencer and Wiggins staved off the whitewash.

In Division Two, St George’s A enjoyed a 9-1 win over Free Church F.

Damon Fenton, Gary Jackson and Earl Sweeney took all the singles but were second best in the doubles which was won by Roald Myers and Lewis Singleton.

Church F roared back with a 6-4 success over St George’s C.

Anthony Smith won his three and the doubles with Singleton who won once.

Cherry Matthews also had a single win to get Church home.

Brian Aston and Len Coonan both claimed braces in response.

St George’s C went down by the same margin to Eathorpe A.

Alex Boyd, Brian Hobill and Marius Morariu all won twice with Coonan (2), Aston (1) and the doubles keeping matters close.

Ian Beasley and Eduardo Bolanos were undefeated as Free Church E recorded an emphatic 8-2 win over Snitterfield A.

Emily Beasley won two, losing to Gareth Hepworth who teamed up with Nigel Payne for the doubles.

Nomads Enigmas got the better of a close tussle with County Council C, pipping them 6-4.

League chairman Malcolm Macfarlane was in inspired form with a treble, Steve Proctor contributed two and reserve Les Hoggins one.

Tony Ford supplied two for Council, Cliff Jackson added one and then combined with Mark Freeman for the doubles.