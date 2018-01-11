Sherwin leads Leamington gold rush at the Nationals

Leamington C&AC athlete Elaine Sherwin and her son Jonathan Ingram both won golds at the British Sleddog Sports Federation National Championships at Pembrey Country Park, south Wales.

Sherwin finished first in the female veteran category alongside her four- year-old working-bred Pointer Daphne, completing the undulating 5.9k trail course in 19min 54sec on day one and 20:01 on day two.

Fellow C&AC athlete Susie Tawney, who has been struggling with illness, was runner-up after clocking 22:37 and 21:47 with her three-year-old German Shorthair Pointer Rivelin.

In the junior events, Southam College student Ingram claimed gold in the male youth 11-14 category with his three-year-old working-bred Pointer Goose.

They completed the 3.9k course in 14:29 on day one and 15:43 the following day.

William Eadon completed a successful weekend for Leamington C&AC athletes when he claimed the gold medal in the male junior age 14-17 category with his 18-month-old German Shorthair Pointer Bracken.

The duo clocked 12:25 on day one and 12:29 on day two to beat the current International Canicross Federation European champion Rowan Saxton into second place.

Round two of the National Championship series takes place next month in Thetford Forest.