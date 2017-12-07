Piwowar in a hurry but Horry proves resilient

Royal Leamington Spa ABC’s Mariusz Piwowar returned to winning ways on Friday night, coming out on top after a thrilling bout against Bracebridge ABC’s Lee Horry in Lincoln.

Giving away four kilos to his opponent, Piwowar found himself on the back foot in the opening minute before his power started to take its toll on Horry.

The Leamington boxer caught Piwowar with some good combinations in the second round and went for the finish.

However, Horry withstood his barrage and countered well to take the bout into the final round.

Piwowar came on strong in the third, producing some good body shots against the tiring Horry who, to his credit, remained a danger to the final bell in what was the fight of the night

Fellow Royal Leamington boxer Joey O’Neill was quickly back in the ring after his opening skills encounter against London Community Boxing’s’ J Kawba.

In his second bout inside a week, O’Neill faced B Brannigan in Nuneaton in another skills encounter.

O’Neill was on the receiving end of some quality shots from the impressive Brannigan in the opening round but gathered himself to box much more cagily in the final two rounds, producing his best work in the final minute.