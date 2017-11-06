No holding Quartermaine after English title success

Cleary’s boxer Danny Quartermaine picked up the first title of his career on Saturday, beating Lewis Frimpony (Evolve) to claim the English 60kg elite title at the Leamington Real Tennis Club.

It was a fight which will not live long in the memory, with Frimpony’s spoiling tactics making for an ugly contest short on meaningful shots from either boxer.

Quartermaine with the English belt.

A cut over the top of his left eye, received after a clash of heads, further disrupted the flow of the bout, with the doctor twice having to give the Cleary’s boxer the all-clear to continue.

However, Quartermaine had the edge in what little action there was to gain an unanimous decision from the judges.

Head coach Edwin Cleary is now hoping the belt will be a stepping stone to greater things for the 20-year-old, including a call-up to the Great Britain ranks.

“The performance wasn’t great,” said Cleary.

“However, Danny’s record is as good if not better than the kids at GB.

“He’s got nearly up to 60 fights and lost 12, his record is excellent.

“He had never won a title and now I’m hoping that if there was any stress about that, it has now been released.

“Everyone he’s boxed, no one has ever beaten Danny. They may have got the result but we were always chasing a rematch.

“But saying that, Frimpony is the only fighter I wouldn’t put Danny in with again.

“Danny is trying to box and the kid just wouldn’t allow it.”

Quartermaine now switches his attentions to the Nationals Amateur Boxing Championships where he has strong claims for a second title in quick succession.