No dream start in Worlds for Evetts

Ted Evetts admitted he had failed to produce his best darts after slipping to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Gerwyn Price on the opening night of the William Hill World Darts Championship at the Alexandra Palace.

The Stockton thrower made the first round after winning the PDPA Qualifier in Milton Keynes.

However, the 20-year-old struggled to settle on his World Championship debut against the more experienced Price, who stamped his authority on the match with a 180 on his first throw

Price added a second during a comfortable set in which he won all three legs and made it four legs on the bounce before Evetts finally made his mark on the contest.

Once on the board he quickly added a second and had a sniff of the set before the UK Open finalist took the decider for a 2-0 lead.

Although Evetts showed great heart to take out 76 to stay in the match in the third set it was not enough as Price sealed the 3-0 win as he finished with a 101.55 average.

“I probably put too much pressure on myself really for that game, building it up,” said Evetts after the match.

“I’ve been playing extremely, extremely well in the build- up in qualifiers and in the youth.

“I just haven’t portrayed my form on the stage today, it’s one of them.

“Hopefully, I’ll be back next year stronger than ever.”

Despite the loss, Evetts said his Ally Pally debut had still been an evening to savour, with a partisan home crowd adding to the occasion.

“Phenomenal, the crowd didn’t stop singing my name.

“It was my dream since I started playing darts. It was a dream come true. Result or not it was still amazing up there.”