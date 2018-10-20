Maximum from Sweeney helps St George’s set top-flight pace

St George’s B continued their strong early form in Division One of the Leamington League thanks to an 8-2 success over Wellesbourne, writes Phil John.

Laurence Sweeney led the way with a maximum and Mark Jackson and Andy Woodcock chipped in with braces, Jackson joining Sweeney to take the doubles.

Alan Cotton squeezed past Jackson 11-7 in the fifth and Dave Harvey added the villagers’ other point.

Rugby A, who have also made a good start, walloped Nomads A 9-1.

Sam Cafearo, Niall Herbert and Ryan Lines won all the singles but Andy Davies and Paul Rowan responded with a convincing straight-sets doubles win.

Free Church B justified their higher ranking when beating their C team 8-2.

Nikit Sajiv claimed a hat-trick, Ricardo Bolanos and Tom Brocklehurst bagged braces and Bolanos and Sajiv won the doubles. Harry Purewal and Charlotte Spencer grabbed the C team’s points.

A close encounter took place in Division Two where Rugby B emerged as 7-3 winners over Free Church E.

Dan Burgess’ treble included a five-set win over Chris Blowey, while Callum Ball’s double included a five- set win over Eduardo Bolanos and Burgess and Peter Ratcliffe, who won once, secured a 12-10 in the fifth success in the doubles.

Blowey, with two, and Bolanos (1) replied for Church.

Free Church E were then hammered by County Council A 8-2.

Paul Calloway and Pat McCabe claimed triples and Chris Maiden won once, falling to Blowey and Bolanos, but partnering McCabe to a successful doubles.

St George’s A were in even more eyecatching form, routing Nomads Enigmas 10-0.

Russell Duncan, Damon Fenton and Barry Hook were the trio responsible.

Millennium A inflicted a 9-1 win over Rugby B, with Jack Garner, Peter Harris and Jack Shardlow claiming all the singles. Dan Burgess and Madu Ezedinma grabbed a consolation doubles.

Whitnash B thumped County Council C 8-2.

Paul Riman and Greg Swan won seven of the points and Dennis Woodhead added a single. Mark Freeman and Cliff Jackson were the Council winners.

Flavels A romped to a 9-1 win over Free Church J with Trevor Bradley and Mick Bennett unbeaten and Sam Bradley posting two.

Bradley paired with doubles specialist Roger Potts for the ninth point and Ben Hall secured the consolation.

Church J then fell 6-4 at the hands of their I team despite a hat-trick from Dan Shaw.

Ian Rourke added a fourth but J were reeled in with braces from Chris Jones and Darren Laffey, a single from Keith Knott and a Jones/Laffey doubles win.

Church I were unable to repeat the feat against their H side, settling for a draw.

Laffey (3), Knott (1) and junior Joe Shrimpton (1) got their team to the cusp but two wins from each of Nick Ho and Richard Pittaway, who also took the doubles in five, meant honours were even.