Lines hat-trick fails to stave off defeat in top-of-the-table clash

A fine treble from Ryan Lines could not prevent St George’s B claiming a 7-3 win over Rugby A in the Leamington League top-of-the-table clash, writes Phil John.

Ryan Stockham, Laurence Sweeney and Ron Vose won braces for the Division One leaders, Vose beating Sam Cafearo 12-10 in the fifth. Stockham and Sweeney won the doubles.

Free Church A beat Whitnash A by the same scoreline with Sam Weaving in great form to post a hat-trick.

Reigning Leamington seniors champion Lee Dorning won twice but surrendered his unbeaten record to former champion Mark Woolerton.

Tom Brocklehurst also won twice but fell to Woolerton who partnered Kevin Ariss to the doubles.

Previously, Free Church A had routed St George’s A 10-0, Dorning, Weaving and Sam Wiggins inflicting maximum damage.

Colebridge A stayed in the leading pack when accounting for County Council B 7-3.

Ben Willson won all three singles and the doubles with Anthony Ellis who notched a single. Kate Hughes added two.

Simon Griew (2) and Nilton Green (1) responded.

In the bottom half of the table, Wellesbourne A overcame St George’s A 6-4 thanks to Gary Stewart (3) and Alan Cotton (2) who combined for the doubles.

Damon Fenton (2), Jason Adams (1) and Gary Jackson (1) kept matters close.

Another relegation scrap saw Free Church B gain a welcome seven points against struggling County Council A.

Jack Green was in impressive form to nail his hat-trick, Charlotte Spencer contributed two and Jeff Harris picked up a single as well as steering his young charge Green to the doubles.

Chris Brewer, Chris Maiden and Pat McCabe replied with singles.

Bottom side Phoenix narrowly lost narrowly 6-4 to high-flying Free Church C for whom Dave Ramsey won three.

Ricardo Bolanos (2) and Mark Bolshaw (1) got Church over the line but the Coventry side rallied through Mark Rose (2) and Callum Martin (1) plus a Rose/Paul Calloway doubles win.

The top two in Division Two have opened up a 20-point cushion on third place.

Free Church D were made to fight by their E team, winning 7-3. James Robertson won his three and partnered Tom Hunt (2) to the doubles and Livvy Fletcher grabbed a single.

Chris Blowey (2) and Phil Blowey (1) ensured the leaders did not have it all their own way.

Free Church D then swamped Rugby B 8-2, with Robertson (3), Hunt (2) and Milan Sajiv (2) collecting seven points before Robertson and Sajiv won the doubles 11-9 in the fifth.

Jack Evans and Bradley Matthews were the Rugby scorers.

Nomads A are level at the summit but have played one more match.

They beat bottom side Rugby C 8-2 thanks to a Simon Nolan treble and braces from Andy Davies and Tony Thomas. Nolan and Thomas won the doubles.

Nomads followed this with a 6-4 success over Free Church F. Nolan again remained unbeaten, taking the doubles with Davies, while Thomas posted two.