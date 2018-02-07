Leahy earns glowing praise after taking on seasoned duo

Fitzpatrick’s boxer Sean Leahy reached the Midlands final of the England Boxing National Youth Championships last Friday before bowing out of the competition two days later.

After receiving a bye to the semi-final, Leahy faced West Warwicks ABC’s Kyle Johnson at the Holiday Inn in Sheldon, Birmingham.

Johnson boasted more wins than Leahy had fights and had progressed to the last four after overcoming Josh Finch (Cleary’s) on a split decision the week before.,

However, Leahy produced what coach Babs Kandola called his best outing to date to seal a unanimous victory.

The reward was a place in the Midlands final two dats later against Wellington ABC boxer Hamzah Ahmed.

Ahmed boasted an exceptional record of 27 wins from 33 fights and head coach Derek Fitzpatrick admitted it was not a bout he would ordinarily have made given the difference in experience between the two boxers.

“This is championship boxing and an open class competition so we must face the best,” he said.

And the experience of Ahmed proved the decisive factor in earning him the win but Kandola was glowing in his praise of Leahy, hailing his display as “nothing short of exceptional”.

He went on to add: “Sean today not only enhanced his own reputation but also that of our club, drawing lots of praise from ringside.

“These are exciting times at the club.”

In a busy period for Fitzpatrick’s, Simon Huruska and Leah Gunton are in action this weekend.