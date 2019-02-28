Leah opens up in fine style at Midlands show

Fitzpatrick’s boxer Leah Gunton opened the show at the Midlands Junior Championships show at the Ivy Leaf Club in Birmingham,

In the opposite corner she faced Priory Park ABC’s Ebony Baglay.

The contest was a support bout to the Championships and did not disappoint as both girls came out in determined mood.

The first round was a close affair, but the second belonged to Gunton.

The third saw some fantastic exchanges from both girls but Gunton won on a split decision.

A guest in the corner was Ollie O’Neill from the Leamington gym as the two clubs continue to work together more.

Derek Fitzpatrick said: “Ollie is a great coach and kept boxing going in this town for years.

“His help and advice is always there.”

There followed a drive over to Bulkington for Fitzpatrick and O’Neill to team up in the corner again to mentor Leamington’s Jack Kettleborough in his bout against Charlie Roberts.

The Bulkington lad came out at a ferocious pace and won the first round.

But some calming words from O’Neill saw round two take a different path, with Kettleborough landing some powerful shots.

Round three followed the same pattern but a late rally from Roberts lad saw him take a split decision.