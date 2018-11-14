King is set to make his oval racing debut in the 2019 Indianapolis 500

Jordan King will make his debut in oval racing next May as the 24-year-old British driver joins Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the 2019 Indianapolis 500.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) announced on Wedneaday that the team will enter a Honda-powered car for King in the 103rd Indianapolis 500 on May 26.

It will be the first Indianapolis 500 for the harbury driver who competed in the 11 road and street course races for Ed Carpenter Racing in 2018.

“This race is one that I have been working towards and a race I have always dreamt of racing in as it’s the jewel in the crown of IndyCar,” said King.

“I was at the race last year and I really enjoyed the whole weekend and knew straight away it was something that I had to be a part of so to be able to go there next year is definitely a huge moment in my career.”

““Heading into next year, we went from not being able to find a full-time drive for the season through to securing a seat at one of the biggest races in the world which is a huge relief to be able to get sorted,” continued King. “

“A huge thanks to RLL for the opportunity and I hope I can repay their faith in me with a good result.

“The race will be my first-ever on a superspeedway so it should be an exciting experience every time I get behind the wheel.

“The aim for the 500 is to prove myself as an oval racer.

“I already competed in the road and street courses this year so now I’ll be looking to impress and expand my CV to push towards some more races with the team in 2019.”