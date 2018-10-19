King considering options ahead of 2019 campaign as he looks to fulfil potential

Jordan King looks to have driven his last race for Ed Carpenter Racing.

King joined the successful IndyCar team for 2018, driving in the series’ road and street course races and finishing a creditable 22nd in his rookie year.

“You can normally write your rookie season off as a transition year but I am really glad that throughout the year I demonstrated my ability and pace to perform and compete at the very front of the field,” said King.

“There were times when the car and our strategy didn’t quite match up to this but that is always a part of racing at such a competitive level and you take your learnings from that.”

Looking ahead to 2019, further new challenges await for King as he looks set to build on his excellent debut campaign and the Harbury driver is motivated to make a real impact at the elite level.

“We are currently working on options for 2019 after Ed Carpenter provided an excellent learning curve for 2018.

“This year has been a great platform but 2019 is another chapter with some exciting plans ahead that, as a package, will give me the opportunity to show my potential even further.

“I feel like I have proven a lot this year and my single-seater career to date only serves as further proof that I am a race-winner, that is what I love doing and pride myself upon.

“I want to be given that opportunity again for 2019 in whatever form that takes.

“I relished the challenge of embracing a new team and culture this year and enter next year as a more complete driver and person because of it.”