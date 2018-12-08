Kaye has a debut to remember as Free Church edge out Rugby

Free Church A newcomer Sammy Kaye made the difference as the second-placed side edged to a 6-4 win over Rugby at the top end of Division One, writes Phil John.

Kaye, an emergency signing to cover for an injured player, romped to a singles maximum and the doubles with Dave Ramsey.

Sam Weaving added two,beating Ryan Lines 11-9 in the fifth but losing by the same scoreline to Rugby’s debutant George Hazell.

Hazell bagged two and Sam Cafearo and Lines one apiece.

Rugby had earlier beaten Wellesbourne 7-3 with Cafearo and Lines getting hat-tricks and combining for an 11-8 in the fifth doubles win.

Alan Cotton, Dave Harvey and Gary Stewart all took singles in reply.

Free Church C sit just above the relegation zone but with an eight-point cushion after drawing with Whitnash A.

No Church player could better Mark Woolerton who also pocketed the doubles with Kevin Arris, who won once.

Jeff Harris (2), Harry Purewal (2) and Charlotte Spencer (1) ensured honours ended even.

Third-placed St George’s B sit ten points adrift of Free Church A with a match in hand after accounting for relegation-threatened Nomads A 9-1.

Mark Jackson and Andy Woodcock claimed trebles and reserve Damon Fenton scored twice, losing to Simon Nolan.

Jackson and Woodcock took the doubles.

Leaders Colebridge A dropped just two points to Wellesbourne for whom Dave Harvey beat Kate Hughes 15-13 in the fifth and Paul Lenormand 11-8 in their deciding game.

Ben Willson’s three and the doubles with Lenormand allied to braces from Hughes and Lenormand secured the win for Colebridge.

Division Two pacesetters County Council A dropped just a point in two matches, crushing County Council C 10-0, through Paul Calloway, Clive Irwin and Pat McCabe and then drubbing fifth-placed Rugby B 9-1.

McCabe (3) was joined by Martyn Todd (3) and Chris Maiden (2) with Maiden and McCabe taking the doubles to emphasise the strength of their squad.

Second-placed St George’s A coasted to a 9-1 win over Snitterfield A, Damon Fenton (3), Earl Sweeney (3) and Pete Hartles (2) winning the singles and Fenton and Sweeney earning a doubles point.

Gareth Hepworth beat Hartles 11-8 in the fifth for the consolation.

Millennium A are comfortably in third but face a Herculean task to close the gap.

Nonetheless, a whitewash of Free Church F did them no harm, Jack Garner, Pete Harris and Jack Shardlow in unforgiving mood.

Rugby B also beat Free Church F but the scoreline, at 6-4, was much closer.

Callum Ball won his three, Dan Burgess added two and the pair edged the doubles and the match 11-9 in the fifth.

Roald Myers (2), Cherry Matthews (1) and Anthony Smith (1) almost forced the draw.