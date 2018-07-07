Honour for Lillington BC as they host the Australian touring team

Bowls England chief executive Tony Allcock was at Lime Avenue as Lillington Bowls Club hosted the Australian team and managers.

The touring team, comprising multiple World and Commonwealth champions conducted their own practice session in the morning and then displayed their abundant skill in the afternoon with a series of competitive matches against Lillington members.

Meanwhile, Lillington’s ladies beat Avenue 3-1 in the National Top Club to progress to the fifth round where they will play Herefordshire side Broadway:

Sue Hornsby beat Lyn Hughes 21-5 in the singles, while Margaret Grosvener and Jackie Cook overcame Yvonne Pick 21-17 in the pairs.

Pippa Mace, Jane Henfrey, Pat Gagg and Lillington skip Jenny Corn won the rink 20-8, with Avenue’s sole success coming in the triples where Lisa Smith beat Hazel Goodman, Di Thurlbeck and Liz Crowther 15-11.

Lillington’s ladies cruised to a 61-22 win at home to Three Spires in a three-triples friendly.

Hazel Goodman, Pippa Mace and skip Sue Hornsby eased into a 9-5 lead at ten ends which they increased to 21-9 at the close of the 15th and final end.

Margaret Stephenson and Jane Henfrey supported skip Jenny Corn to a healthy 14-5 lead at ten ends which they increased to 21-5, while Margaret Grosvener, Di Thurlbeck and skip Jackie Cook eased to a 19-8 success.

Lillington followed up with a 42-32 win at Whitnash in a three-triples friendly.

Barbara Donaldson, Grace Gallagher and skip Margaret Stephens led 9-6 at ten ends and extended the margin to 16-9 at 15 ends over a rink skipped by June Wright.

Pam Ponting, Pauline Smith and skip Jean Redgate led 10-4 at ten ends and despite a fightback by a rink skipped by P Dolman, held on to win 11-10.

Helen Ellicott, Ginny Burns and skip Jane Henfrey eased into a 14-8 lead at ten ends and despite a recovery by Mal Humphries, held on for a 15-13 victory.

Lillington’s men suffered a 85-74 defeat at Three Spires despite winning four of the five rinks.

Dave Print, Paul E Smith, Ray Mace and skip John Henfrey ran out 16-14 winners at 18 ends and Daniel Ellicott, Bob Mann and Colin Daly supported skip Martin Preedy to a 16-11 success against a Colin Sheldon rink.

Alan Harbour, Phil Sampson, Keith Francis and skip Malcolm Welch beat Tony Stacey 21-15, while Martin Buggins, Hugh Matthews, Paul Smith and skip John Buggins edged a tight rink 18-16 over Keith Hornsby.

However, a crushing 29-3 defeat for Mike Glennister, Peter Gagg, Mike Calvert and skip Andy Hughes meant it was Three Spires who took the honours.