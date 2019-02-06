Holding strikes late on to give the derby bragging rights to Warwick

Warwick reignited their promotion hopes with George Holding’s late winner earning them all three points at home to University of Warwick.

The hosts started promisingly with a series of flowing passes culminating in Ben Cooper dragging a shot wide at the near post.

Warwick threaten the University of Warwick goal.

Both sides looked strong in defence but Warwick captain Tim Williams-Ellis eventually broke the deadlock with a reverse-stick flick past the keeper.

Shortly before the interval, the students took advantage of a short corner by sliding a drag-flick inside the right post to make it 1-1 at the break.

The University of Warwick began the second half well, piling on the pressure before winning a short corner which worked its way into the goal after a slip routine had broken down.

Trailing 2-1, the hosts, who only had one replacement on the bench, tightened their half-court press with Dave Bryce and man-of-the-match Seb Fleet putting the university side under significant pressure in the centre of the pitch.

University of Warwick protest a decision.

Warwick’s defensive grit allowed Ollie Hobbs to initiate a counter-attack with a string of well-timed passes resulted in Cooper slotting the ball in at the near post.

The pressure mounted at both ends in a see-saw clash and with tensions running high, there were some questionable challenges coming in from both teams.

However, Warwick’s persistence and purposeful play proved too much for the students and, with two minutes remaining, a deflection from Martyn Stickley fell kindly for Holding who drove the ball into the back of the net to clinch the three points.

Warwick 5ths returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over rock-bottom Old Silhillians 5ths in South East Division Four.

Goals from Martin Reeves and skipper Ian MacDonald did the damage in the first half.

However, if anything, Warwick played better in the second period, creating a succession of chances and confining Old Sils to a few breakaway attempts that posed little danger.

Man-of-the-match Killian Ashe proved a constant nuisance to the Old Sils defence and was unlucky not to come away with a hatful of goals.