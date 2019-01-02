Heydon is in dream world ahead of his Lakeside bow

Nigel Heydon says his preliminary round appearance in the BDO World Darts Championship will be the culmination of a dream.

The Lillington thrower takes on American Jim Widmayer on Saturday afternoon with a first-round clash against Dutchman Richard Veenstra the carrot.

“When you are a kid it was the one thing you thought about when your were practicing with your mates,” said Heydon.

“So to get to be involved in the World Championships is a dream.”

Heydon knows little about his preliminary round opponent who has made two previous appearances at the World Championships, bowing out at the hands of Martin Adams in the second round in 2015.

However, following on from a year in which he reached the last 32 of the World Masters and was part of England’s winning Europe Cup side, Heydon is in confident mood.

“It’s a new experience for me playing at Lakeside but I feel good just to be there and part of it and someone will have to play well to beat me.”

Heydon’s clash with Widmayer stars at 2.15pm and will be broadcast live on Quest and Eurosport.