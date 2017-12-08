Harris hat-trick downs Worcester and gets title challenge back on track

David Harris grabbed a hat-trick as Khalsa beat visitors Worcester 5-1 to claim their first Midlands Premier win in three games.
Looking to get their title challenge back on track, Khalsa created an early short-corner opportunity but Harris was unable to convert.
Continued pressure was eventually rewarded with a near-post tap-in from Harris.
Khalsa were using a high press and it left them susceptible to a route-one ball which allowed the visitors to level the score.
An Alex Idoine short-corner effort was expertly saved by the keeper as Khalsa hit back, with the rebound smuggled off the line by a defender.
Sav Lall and Amritpal Atwal linked well in the build-up to Khalsa’s second just before half-time, with Harris then drawing the keeper to allow Idoine to slot home.
After the break, Khalsa increased their intensity and a well-worked move down the right allowed Scott Angliss to win a short corner. A slick move from the hosts was then roofed into the net by Harris.
Khalsa continued to move the ball around smartly with Jas Singh influential and he had a hand in the fourth, combining with Gurminder Ghattaura who drew a superb save from the Worcester keeper. However, Ben Northedge was the quickest to react to make it 4-1.
Harris completed his hat-trick after another strike from Ghattaura was saved, producing a clever reverse-stick finish.
Khalsa 2nds produced their worst display of the season on their way to a 5-0 loss at Loughborough Town.
Their 3rds, meanwhile, earned a 6-2 win at home to Derby despite a stuttering performance.
After falling behind, Khalsa responded well with two short-corner strikes from Parvinder Singh putting them ahead.
Sanj Hayer made it 3-1 before the interval and Parvinder completed his hat-trick before the visitors pulled a goal back courtesy of a slick one-touch move.
However, Khalsa had the final say thanks to a Harminder Hundal double.
Khalsa 4ths went to Worcester 8ths with a young side looking to continue on from a fine home win the previous week.
With confidence high, they created early pressure but were unable to convert their chances.
However, mid-way through the first half they finally got their reward when Paramjit Hayer, pictured, fired home.
Khalsa doubled their lead through Amanvir Hayer and made it 3-0 after the interval courtesy of Raghbir Hayer. Two quickfire open-play goals from Worcester put the game back in the melting pot but a second from man-of-the-match Amanvir Hayer restored Khalsa’s two-goal cushion.
Worcester replied late on to make it 4-3 but Khalsa held on for all three points.