Harris hat-trick downs Worcester and gets title challenge back on track

David Harris grabbed a hat-trick as Khalsa beat visitors Worcester 5-1 to claim their first Midlands Premier win in three games.

Looking to get their title challenge back on track, Khalsa created an early short-corner opportunity but Harris was unable to convert.

Continued pressure was eventually rewarded with a near-post tap-in from Harris.

Khalsa were using a high press and it left them susceptible to a route-one ball which allowed the visitors to level the score.

An Alex Idoine short-corner effort was expertly saved by the keeper as Khalsa hit back, with the rebound smuggled off the line by a defender.

Sav Lall and Amritpal Atwal linked well in the build-up to Khalsa’s second just before half-time, with Harris then drawing the keeper to allow Idoine to slot home.

After the break, Khalsa increased their intensity and a well-worked move down the right allowed Scott Angliss to win a short corner. A slick move from the hosts was then roofed into the net by Harris.

Khalsa continued to move the ball around smartly with Jas Singh influential and he had a hand in the fourth, combining with Gurminder Ghattaura who drew a superb save from the Worcester keeper. However, Ben Northedge was the quickest to react to make it 4-1.

Harris completed his hat-trick after another strike from Ghattaura was saved, producing a clever reverse-stick finish.

Khalsa 2nds produced their worst display of the season on their way to a 5-0 loss at Loughborough Town.

Their 3rds, meanwhile, earned a 6-2 win at home to Derby despite a stuttering performance.

After falling behind, Khalsa responded well with two short-corner strikes from Parvinder Singh putting them ahead.

Sanj Hayer made it 3-1 before the interval and Parvinder completed his hat-trick before the visitors pulled a goal back courtesy of a slick one-touch move.

However, Khalsa had the final say thanks to a Harminder Hundal double.

Khalsa 4ths went to Worcester 8ths with a young side looking to continue on from a fine home win the previous week.

With confidence high, they created early pressure but were unable to convert their chances.

However, mid-way through the first half they finally got their reward when Paramjit Hayer, pictured, fired home.

Khalsa doubled their lead through Amanvir Hayer and made it 3-0 after the interval courtesy of Raghbir Hayer. Two quickfire open-play goals from Worcester put the game back in the melting pot but a second from man-of-the-match Amanvir Hayer restored Khalsa’s two-goal cushion.

Worcester replied late on to make it 4-3 but Khalsa held on for all three points.