Fourth place for Free Church’s Nikit at Milton Keynes event

Several youngsters from Lillington Free Church had busy weekends at 2-star tournaments.

On Saturday, Nikit Sajiv competed at Milton Keynes, winning his initial group in the under-15 event after defeating Robert Wood of Essex and Matthew Stanfield of Dorset.

This placed him in a second group where he accounted for Oxford’s Todd Stanmore but lost to Kamal Annich.

From there he took part in the play-off for third where he lost to Daniel Hearne-Potton of Cambridgeshire, the England number 19.

Sajiv then contested the under-16s’ category, again winning his group with victories over Middlesex-based Arjun Arora and Ben Boutrolle of Leicester.

In his second group he lost to Hearne-Potton and Branislav Zivkovich (Middlesex) to set up a fifth-sixth play-off which he duly won against Dorset’s Jack Trafford, ranked 21 in England.

On the Sunday, Sajiv travelled to Burton-on-Trent where he won his under-15 group, beating Lewis Ellams and David Porubiak (both Yorkshire) and Ben Stanley of Worcestershire.

In the knockouts, Harry Fletcher of Staffordshire was disposed of in the quarter-final but defeat came at the hands of the eventual winner Che Goldbourne in the semi-final.

Ricardo Bolanos also contested the under-15 event and matched his clubmate by winning his group, which included a victory over Lincolnshire’s Luke Nimmo.

In the quarter-final, he beat Shay Graham of Northants before losing his semi-final to Hearne-Potton in four games.

The younger Bolanos, Eduardo, enjoyed two good performances in his under-15 group, beating Jack Simcox and taking Hearne-Potton to five.

This placed him in the consolation event where he mastered Jenson Moreno of London in the first round but found pimple specialist Luke Lowther too tricky in round two.

In the junior singles, Sajiv lost to top-20 junior girl Gemma Kerr in his group but beat Nimmo and Graham to qualify for the knockouts where he went down to Goldbourne.

Ricardo Bolanos won his junior group by virtue of beating Fletcher, Daniel Allen of Derby and a terrific 3-2 success over Goldbourne of Yorkshire, the England number 28.

This propelled him to the quarter-final where Rowan Jones of Derby was felled 3-1 to set up a semi-final clash with Kerr, the eventual winner, which he lost 11-9 in the decider.

Milan Sajiv was runner-up in the junior consolation final, his highlight being a victory over Fletcher.

In the under-13 singles, Eduardo Bolanos won his group with victories over Moreno and Siva Ghanti.

He then faced Lewis Ellams and raced into a 2-0 lead but Ellams fought back and scrambled home 11-9 in the fifth.

Two Lillington Free Church teams competed on day two of the Senior British League on Saturday and Sunday.

Lillington 1 were based at Bromley, near Stourbridge, and posted two wins on the first day.

They accounted for Corby Smash 2 6-3 with Tom Brocklehurst and Sam Wiggins taking two singles each and Sam Weaving chipping in with one.

The two Sams combined for the doubles.

Bromley were then beaten 5-4, Weaving and Wiggins notching braces and Brocklehurst a vital one.

Sunday went even better.

First up were Wood Green of Wednesbury who capitulated 9-0. Brocklehurst, Chris Mulligan, Weaving and Wiggins were invincible in the singles and Brocklehurst and Mulligan pocketed the doubles.

Phoenix of Coventry also went down 9-0, the same players amassing the points with Mulligan and Wiggins the doubles winners.

Lillington sit equal second in C2 of the National League, four points adrift of Wolverhampton side Woodfield 2.

In Division C1, played at Westfield in Wellingborough, Lillington 2 enjoyed a successful Saturday.

The RAF were beaten 7-2 as Tom Hunt, Dave Ramsey and Charlotte Spencer all won two singles. Harry Purewal joined Ramsey for a doubles success.

Nottingham Sycamore 4 were then cast aside 7-2 (Ramsey 2, Spencer 2, Hunt 1 and Purewal 1, with Purewal and Ramsey again taking the doubles).

However, the momentum was not maintained on the Sunday.

Wensum 2 of Norwich edged them out 5-4, with Church’s points coming from Purewal (2), Ramsey (1) and another Purewal/ Ramsey doubles win.

Corby Smash 1 then defeated them 8-1 to leave them third in the division, James Robertson staving off the whitewash.