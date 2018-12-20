Fitzpatrick’s youngsters all set to lead the way

Fourteen youngsters from Fitzpatrick’s Boxing Club earned their Police & Community Clubs of Great Britain Boxing Leaders qualification at the weekend.

England Boxing’s club support officer Mick Maguire was on hand to deliver the course, which was hosted by the Sikh Sports and Community Centre in Leamington and funded by Coventry & South Warwickshire County Sports Partnership and Warwickshire County Council.

Fitzpatrick’s coach Babs Kandola, who liaised with Maguire to put on the course, said the qualification would help the youngsters take a more active role in the development of the community club.

“The course isn’t just about teaching boxing, it allows youngsters to learn how to coach and communicate well with others,” he said.

“The youngsters already work on a voluntary basis at the gym and this course will help them on their way to becoming young coaches and teachers.

“On behalf of Fitzpatricks Gym I would like to say a huge thank you to all involved.”