Fitzpatrick’s get £10,000 anniversary present

Fitzpatrick’s Gym have further cause for celebration on the third anniversary of their move to the Sikh temple on Tachbrook Park Drive with the award of £10,000 from the National Lottery.

The funding will go towards improving facilities and also help attract new members to the Gudwara-based club.

A delighted head coach Derek Fitzpatrick said: “We have already done a lot of work in the community outside of just boxing, welcoming other clubs from around Britain and recently hosting the Royal Logistical Corp in several sparring days in their preparations for a tournament in Wales.

“The club is working at a national level and in its short history has taken five local individuals to four national semi-finals, one national semi-final and two national finals, securing its first national champion this year in Nick Leahy.”

Fitzpatrick, who works closely alongside fellow coaches Babs Kandola and Tommy Pender, said none of the success would have been possible without the support and cooperation of the community centre and its committee.

“I used to look at the temple and think it was a Sikh temple for Sikh people,” he admitted.

“But since the club’s association with the Sikh community I’ve realised it is a community that welcomes all and shares the boxing club’s ideal of education through integration.

“Together the boxing club and Sikh Community Centre have done a lot of work and all at the boxing club wish to thank all at the centre for their help, which along with the lottery money, will ensure the club’s continued success.”