Finch is a force to be reckoned with on mixed night for Cleary’s

Jake Finch’s 54kg victory over Brad Heeley was the highlight of a mixed night for Cleary’s boxers on their home show against the Army Elite.

The experienced Heeley, a veteran of 70 fights, came out all guns blazing against Finch, admitting afterwards that he expected the teenager to tire as the contest progressed.

However, it was Finch whose stamina held up, wobbling the Army boxer in the opener and repeatedly finding the target in rounds two and three to get the nod from the judges.

Cameron Tait also claimed a unanimous points victory in his novice clash against Damon Black (Genesis ABC).

The home fighter used his reach advantage to outscore his opponent in the opening two minutes and, after an even second round, landed some impressive uppercuts in the final round to underline his win.

Ricky Atwell was floored by a superb punch from the Army’s Callum Hill to end their 75kg contest in the second round, while Matt Archer failed to reach the bell in his bout against John Marvin.

Marvin simply never missed a punch, forcing the referee to give the outclassed Archer a standing count inside the opening ten seconds.

Archer continued to soak up the punishment as Marvin landed at will, with the referee calling time on the bout in the closing seconds of the first round.