Dorning treble cannot stave off a costly loss for Free Church A

Colebridge A stole a march on Free Church A in the battle for the runners-up spot in Division One of the Leamington League thanks to a 6-4 win, writes Phil John.

The victory came despite Free Church’s county champion Lee Dorning taking his three.

Sam Wiggins added one but the Birmingham team responded with two wins apiece for Kate Hughes and Paul Lenormand and a single from Ben Willson, who took the doubles with Lenormand.

St George’s B look uncatchable at the top after trouncing Whitnash A 9-1.

Mark Jackson and Laurence Sweeney accounted for seven of the points with Ron Vose providing the other two but falling to Mark Woolerton.

Free Church C continued their good form with an 8-2 success over St George’s A.

Ricardo Bolanos and Dave Ramsey won triples and Nikit Sajiv two, losing to Matt Jordan. Jordan and Damon Fenton teamed up to take the doubles.

Phoenix also felled St George’s A 7-3.

Callum Martin won his three, Mark Rose secured two and Taran Dhillon one with Dhillon and Rose combining for doubles success.

Fenton (2) and Jordan (1) posted the St George’s points.

Wellesbourne eased their relegation fears with a 6-4 win over bottom side County Council A.

Debutant Dave Harvey won his three, Alan Cotton chipped in with two and Gary Stewart one.

Pat McCabe (2), and Chris Brewer (1) plus a doubles success for Brewer and Chris Maiden kept the match close.

Simon Nolan grabbed a hat-trick as Nomads A extended their lead at the top of Division Two courtesy of a 7-3 win over Millennium A.

Paul Rowan mustered two and Tony Thomas one with Nolan and Rowan winning the doubles.

Free Church E swept aside St George’s C 8-2 as the Blowey brothers, Chris and Phil, nailed trebles. Ian Beasley, returning after a lay-off, posted one and guided Phil to the doubles.

Eathorpe A edged out Rugby B 6-4 thanks to braces from Marius Morariu and Bernard Reman, who also combined for the doubles, and a single from Brian Hobill. Ben Holvey (2), Hugh Crosfield (1) and Jack Evans (1) replied.

However, in their next match Eathorpe succumbed 7-3 to Nomads Enigmas for whom Steve Proctor was in top form to win three plus the doubles with single winner Malc Macfarlane. James Glazzard notched the other two points. Morariu (2) and Chris Atkins (1) responded.

Rugby C then lowered Enigmas’ colours 6-4 due mainly to a fine maximum from Dan Burgess.

Jo Outhwaite and Peter Ratcliffe added singles and Ratcliffe supported Burgess in the crucial doubles.

Glazzard (2) Macfarlane (1) and Proctor (1) kept Enigmas in it.

Rugby B drew at home with Free Church F. Crosfield (2) and Evans (2) teamed up for the doubles, while Anthony Smith (2), Cherry Matthews (2) and Lewis Singleton (1) forced the stalemate.