Delight for Ansell at the National Youth Champs

Morgan Ansell did it the hard way to become England Boxing National Youth champion at the weekend.

The Cleary’s ABC boxer won the 48kg title after being forced to box twice over the two days at the Doncaster Dome.

Ansell, who is still eligible for the cadets’ category, was drawn against her England room-mate and tournament favourite Savannah Stubley (Empire ABC) in the semi-final.

Boxing three-minute rounds for the first time, Ansell worked off her jab, controlling the first round and setting the tempo for the remainder of the bout.

Displaying excellent fitness despite the step up to three minutes, Ansell’s much higher work rate and accuracy comfortably earned her a place in the following day’s final.

On Sunday, Ansell took on 18-year-old Kira Carter from Tigers ABC who has close to 40 bouts on her record after was given a bye through to the final.

However, despite boxing the day before, the Cleary’s fighter showed no signs of fatigue, taking the fight to her much more experienced opponent.

Demonstrating the same high workrate and prolific jab as the previous day, she broke down her opponent round by round to gain a unanimous victory which saw her crowned national champion for a third successive year.

The victory also ensures Ansell remains on the England Talent Pathway until 2019, while she also gets to represent England in the Three Nations in Scotland on May 18-20.

It means Ansell goes into this weekend’s selection camp in Leeds in good heart, with the teenager planning to maintain the momentum as she targets a place in April’s Youth European Championships in Italy.

“It’s great to have won,” she said. “I’m just going to keep training.”