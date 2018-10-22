Cleary’s trio look anything but novices as they shine for county

Cleary’s ABC had three novice fighters representing Warwick at Newdigate in Coventry and all three emerged with unanimous victorious.

Harvey Calder was first up, with the 13-year-old from Southam taking on Pleck ABC’s Reece Hall in his first contest.

Giving away age and weight, Calder set the tempo and dominated all three rounds.

Controlling the pace behind his jab, Harvey came back with a jolting jab every time Hall put a combination together.

However, it was not just his jab that impressed coach Edwin Cleary.

“His head movement and footwork were superb, getting him out of trouble and pushing the fight,” said Cleary.

He’s a real star in the making and, with one of the best debuts I’ve seen, this lad could go all the way.”

Sydenham fighter Aman Kumar, who has just turned 13, was matched against 2nd City’s Lewis Warley in his third contest.

Again giving away age and weight, Kumar boxed at a high pace, making Warley miss.

A frustrated Warley resorted to dropping his hands and goading Kumar, allowing the Cleary’s boxer to dominate courtesy of a snappy jab and slick movement.

“Both Aman and Harvey are real gems,” added Cleary. “Both train hard every day and have travelled the length and breadth of the country for sparring over the last few months.

“I’m predicting a bright future for these two young men.”

The third Cleary’s boxer on the card was Gary Mandizha who took on Coventry Boys ABC’s Karifala Dore.

Mandizha who was critical of his own performance believing he could have done better but Cleary reckoned he was being too hard on himself.

“The timing of his jab against a taller opponent and his head movement were a big step in the right direction.

“He’s making some great strides now on his boxing and with a bit of experience Gary will box for championships.”

All three boxers will be in action on Saturday December 1 when Trident College plays host to the Cleary’s Christmas Cracker.

Topping the bill will be Danny Quartermaine and Amy Timlin, with a n undercard featuring emerging local boxers.

Tickets are £20 each for a table of ten, with boxing-only tickets available for £10.

Contact Ady Bush on 07581 506820 for tickets or get them direct from boxers at the gym.