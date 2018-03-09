Cleary’s duo Ansell and Williams set to create history for Leamington

Lewis Williams and Morgan Ansell are set to make history when they become the first boxers from Leamington to fight internationally on the same weekend.

Ansell, the only female in an England squad of seven, will take on Welsh champion Catelin Crombie at 48kg in Basingstoke this evening (Friday), looking to put behind her the disappointment of missing out on a spot in the European Championships.

Fellow Cleary’s boxer Williams is currently in Helsinki where he is representing Great Britain in the Bee-Gee Cup, his first international bow since the World Youth Championships in 2016.

Meanwhile, three Cleary’s boxers were faced with a tough battle before they could even get into the ring on Friday evening.

Josh Finch, Cameron Tait and Jordan Singh Tamara undertook a three-hour journey to Solihull to take part in a dinner show at the National Motorcycle Museum.

Called up at last minute after the Beast from the East had reduced the card to just two bouts, the trio made the trip in coach Adam Blockley’s four-wheel drive, barely exceeding 20 miles an hour.

Their efforts were rewarded with three unanimous victories, with Tait helping extend the show by boxing three three-minute rounds for the first time in his victory over Daniel Sterling.