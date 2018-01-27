Bolanos brothers show star quality at Cliffedale Chandlers

Lillington Free Church’s Ricardo and Eduardo Bolanos and Jack and Milly Green put in some pleasing performances at the Cliffedale Chandlers 2-star tournament in Grantham on Saturday, writes Phil John.

Ricardo, who is ranked 32 in England at cadet (under-15) level, won his group, defeating Zach Foston of Yorkshire, Emanuel Nalepa of Lincolnshire and Joseph Hunter of Middlesex.

In the last 16 he beat Georgios Gerakios of Notts 3-1 before falling 3-0 to England number four Louis Price of Avon, taking his opponent to deuce in two of the sets.

Younger brother Eduardo did well to win two of his group matches against Luke Lowther of Yorkshire and Jai Mistry-Moulton of Lincolnshire but went out in the knockouts to Adam Szabo of South Yorkshire.

In the banded junior event, a competition for juniors with 900 ranking points or less, Ricardo (ranked 74th junior) beat Gregory Fray and Daniel Broner of Hertforshire and then faced Jie Fu Tham, the England number 49.

In a tense match, Bolanos triumphed 14-12 in the fifth.

In the last 16, Todd Stanmore of Oxford was cast aside and in the quarter-final Louis Roper-Gibbs of Cambridgeshire was dispatched 3-2.

This set up a semi-final with Jack Rogers (Leicestershire), the England number 50, and a great performance ensued in which Bolanos looked to have opened up a winning lead before succumbing to a 3-2 defeat.

Jack Green (120) beat Trafford Mason in his group and, thanks to a walkover, finished top.

In the last 16 he beat Rafe Fleming of Oxford before going down 3-1 to Rogers.

In the main junior competition Ricardo Bolanos finished runner-up in his group and faced Lee Clark of Middlesex in the last 16.

In the quarter-final he again faced Rogers but this time exacted revenge, winning 3-2.

Another familiar face met him in the semi-final in the guise of Fu Tham but this time Bolanos lost in straight sets.

Green finished runner-up in his group with a win over Flynn Connolly of Lincolnshire the highlight. This put him into the last 16 where he lost to Edan Regan of Cornwall (41).

Eduardo Bolanos, ranked 33 as an under-13, beat Joseph Marlor of Lincolnshire 3-0 and Luke Mitchell of Durham 3-1 in his group.

In the last 16, he accounted for Eduard Lakatos of Hampshire 3-2 before going out 3-1 in the quarters to Joseph Hunter of Middlesex, ranked 29.

Milly Green, ranked 111 as a junior, raised her game to beat Lincolnshire’s Katie Christoferoru, ranked 48, in her group and lost out narrowly, 3-2, to Surrey’s Medha Verma, the England number 38.

As runner-up she qualified for the semi-final where she faced Zoe Hewitt of Yorkshire, ranked 42, again going down 3-2.