Bears beaten twice before succumbing to snow

Warwickshire Bears lost both their encounters on Saturday in the opening round of the BWB Women’s League.

The first game proved an eye-opener for Bears with Worcester Wolves, who welcomed back former Great Britain player Jordanna Bartlett following the birth of her baby, cruising to a 42-18 win despite a spirited effort from Jacob Robinson’s side.

Bears’ second game pitted then against Angels of the North 2 and again they struggled against their much more experienced opponents, going down to a 34-19 defeat.

With the forecast of worsening weather, Bears made the decision to forfeit the games of the following day to enable their players to get home safely.

However, coach Robinson said the weekend had been a worthwhile experience.

“The girls did really well and should be proud of their efforts,” he said.

“Hopefully they will learn from the experiences they have had.

“Going forward, we know that, as a team, we need to work harder at training and support one another’s development so we can continue to compete against such well-drilled teams.

“They all have the ability but we just need more experience playing together as a team.”

Bears are next in action when the men’s first and third strings travel to Leicester to take on the Cobras on January 7.

The club are still looking for a sponsor and are always looking to recruit new members, especially female and junior players.

Anyone interested can contact Bears at info@bearswbc.com or call 07946 518354.