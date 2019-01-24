Aylesford School quartet through to regional finals of championships

Aylesford School’s boys’ under-16 team are through to the regional finals of the Schools Championships after winning the area stage at Wood Green, Wednesbury.

In the first match in their group, Marling School of Stroud were swept aside 8-0 with Josh Yarrow, Tom Yarrow, Joe Shrimpton and Owain Jones gaining vital confidence.

This was followed by their toughest challenge against Wood Green Academy of Wednesbury.

The Yarrow brothers each won a single playing at numbers one and two, number three Shrimpton added a single and fourth string Jones demonstrated the value of having strength in depth by winning two matches against the opposing numbers three and four, Tom Watson and Oscar Copson.

In the semi-final, Chesham Grammar School from Buckinghamshire were dispatched 6-2 with Shrimpton beating Elliot Miller and Ryan Friend, Jones accounting for Friend and Tom Brown, Tom Yarrow beating Watson and Josh Yarrow eclipsing Miller as well as losing 11-9 in the fifth to Prawan Gudpati.

This was followed by another 6-2 win over Holte School from Lozells in Birmingham in the area final.

The Yarrow brothers each won two which included victories over number one Hadder Akib and Shrimpton and Jones had walkovers.

The Aylesford quartet will now travel to Bristol on February 10 to compete in the regional finals.

A young North Leamington School team found life much tougher in the under-16 girls’ competition.

The quartet of Erin Darwen, Anna Gorvett, Eleanor Robertson and Cara Darwen faced a strong team from Wood Green Academy in their first match, losing 7-1.

However, Eleanor Robertson recorded an outstanding win over Kudashie Chideiya.

It was followed by a 6-2 defeat to Gloucester High School for Girls, Darwen notching impressive wins over Rebecca Greenhough and Mary Pang.

Finally, Prince Henry’s School of Evesham condemned them to a 7-1 defeat, Darwen gaining the consolation against Anna Cole, ranked at number 67 in England as an under-15.