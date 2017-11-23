Aylesford Basketball net Mat Davis Foundation link

As part of their plan to encourage more players to play the sport at all levels, Aylesford Basketball have formed a link with the Mat Davis Foundation.

The foundation was set up following the death of Davis at the age of 23 from a brain tumour.

Davis was a keen fundraiser after being diagnosed with the inoperable tumour and the Warwick-based foundation offers financial support for people aged 18 to 30.

Representatives of the Mat Davis Foundation along with Mat’s mum Jo Buckingham and his sister Holly were at the Bridge Sports Centre to present Aylesford Grizzlies with two new foundation-sponsored kits.

Aylesford Basketball chairman John Mumford said the sponsorship strengthened the links that already existed between Davis and the club.

“I knew Mat as a junior player from Aylesford School and had the pleasure of coaching him for a short while when he was a player for Aylesford Juniors many years ago,” said Mumford.

“Also in that team I coached was the Warwick Grizzlies team secretary Jason Aldred who was friend of Mat.

“We send our thanks to the Mat Davis Foundation for their generous sponsorship.”