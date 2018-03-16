Archers shoot down an under-strength Bears

An under-strength Warwickshire Bears 2 suffered a 43-28 defeat at Cardiff Met Archers in the Second Division South.

Missing a number of their starting line-up, Bears introduced Aimee Hillson, Andy Stow and junior Aaron Grant from their third string and all three produced impressive displays according to coach Derek Hall.

“It was always going to be difficult with us missing some key players but I think the three players who played up today were magnificent,” said Hall immediately after the game.

“This demonstrates exactly what we are looking to do at the club: to push players up through the ranks of teams .”

The game started with the Bears playing a strong defence while running the floor and making the most of their early chances to lead 13-12 after the first quarter.

Archers ramped up their defence in the second quarter, putting Bears under pressure around their basket while also being able to convert their own chances to open up a useful 23-16 lead.

After the break the Bears were still unable to make any headway around the basket against the hosts’ stubborn defence and they slipped 16 points down.

With the outcome of the game virtually decided, the last quarter saw both teams go basket for basket to the final buzzer.

Bears 1, 2 and 3 are in action on Sunday when they play their final home games of the campaign against Leicester Cobras 1 and 2 and Hackney Sparrows.

Anyone interested in joining Bears should email info@bearswbc.com or call 07946 518354.