Maynard stars with the bat as leaders Wellesbourne ease past Leek Wootton

Wellesbourne lead the Cotswold Hills Premier Division by just a point from Lapworth following a six-wicket win at home to Leek Wootton.

Leek Wootton won the toss and took first strike but found the going tough as opening bowlers Chris Evans and Jamie Maynard kept it tight.

The new-ball duo were rewarded in the fourth over when Maynard trapped Phil Robinson lbw.

Evans then followed up with two wickets, having Mike Allison caught behind by Dave Barnett and then Sandeep Murthy well caught by Tom Stephenson at mid-off to leave Wootton struggling on 39 for three after 20 overs.

Stuart Budd and Dave Allison then dug in before Stephenson struck twice, having Budd (21) caught and bowled then dismissing Graeme Couchman lbw for his 400th victim in the Cotswold Hills League.

Dave Allison (23) was then bowled by Tommy Wheeler and on 98 for six it looked like Bourne would soon wrap the innings up.

However, Bourne took their foot off the gas and Martin McKenna and Ian Cox staged a recovery, putting on 64 before Stephenson returned to have Cox stumped by Barnett for 28 in the 44th over.

McKenna remained on 42 as the innings closed on 170 for seven.

Evans had the superb figures of two for eight from his ten overs, while Stephenson claimed three for 61.

Chasing a target probably 30 runs more than they should have and with a weakened batting line-up, Bourne openers Myles Isted and Ross Milton began steadily.

However, in the ninth over with the score on 29, Isted was lbw to Cox for 13.

That brought Maynard in to join Milton and these two batted well in tandem until Milton (39) departed with the score on 103, caught by Robinson off Couchman.

Maynard and Wheeler (11) added a further 33 and with victory in sight, Maynard was well caught at deep long-on by McKenna for a fine 63.

Barnett (14 not out) and Travis Butcher were then able to see the hosts over the line for a welcome win.

Cox picked up two for 33 for the hosts.

A brilliant all-round performance by Kash Choudry enabled Leek Wootton 2nds to extend their lead at the top of Division Five with an emphatic 149-run win against visitors Catney.

The hosts took full advantage of winning the toss by posting 256 for seven with Choudry heading the run feast with a superb 85, putting on 110 for the third wicket with Zain Ansari (40).

Catney skipper A Sandhu took four for 40 off his ten overs of left-arm medium pace.

Wootton skipper Dec Cook realised the dry track would aid spin and operated with a four-man attack of slow bowlers.

Veteran opener Carl Gallimore was the only Catney batsman to come to terms with the spin quartet and after he went for 34 the rest of the Catney batsmen folded quickly to the prodigious turn of Choudry who completed a memorable day with six for 23 off 7.2 overs.

He was ably backed up by the off-breaks of Richard Morgan (3-27) and some safe outfield catching as Catney were all out for 107.