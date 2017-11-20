Leamington C&AC’s Williamson leads England team to cross-country gold

Leamington C&AC’s Monica Williamson led the England team to W55 success at the 30th running of the British and Irish Masters Cross Country International in Derry, Northern Ireland.

Williamson, who was representing her country for the eighth successive year in the competition and tenth overall, made her usual steady start before using the second lap to work her way through the field.

The well-planned 6k course in the grounds of Gransha Park had been soaked from days of rain and began to cut up by the last of the three 2k laps.

Nevertheless, Williamson passed a considerable number of athletes in younger categories to finish 52nd overall in 25min 15sec.

The W55 race was won by Scotland’s Fiona Matheson in 23:36, with Williamson’s fourth place in the category helping England pip Ireland to gold by just a point.

Williamson, who gained selection on the back of her excellent individual gold medal in the British Masters (BMAF) National Cross Country championships and a silver medal on the track in the BMAF 5000m Championships, will now concentrate on the cross-country league campaigns as she builds up for the British Masters Cross Country Championships in March.