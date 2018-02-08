Kenilworth duo second and third in Reindeer 10k

Kenilworth Runners’ Gail Audhali and Shani Samarasekera finished second and third ladies, respectively, in the Stoneleigh Christmas Reindeer 10k on Sunday.

The race was postponed from December hence the confusing name for an event in February.

Audhali clocked 46min 25sec to finish seventh overall, with Samarasekera two places back in 47:02.

The race was won by Andrew Boon of Coventry Godiva Harriers in 39min 36sec and the first lady was Hollie Webb in 43:01. There were 127 finishers.

In the 20k race, with just 29 finishers, Kenilworth Runners’ Matt Griffiths finished third in 1:33:04, with Jane Kidd fourth overall and first lady in 1:34:29.

Clubmate Linda Fullaway was tenth and first LV50 in 1:46:25.

The race was won by Andy Yu in 1:24:14.

Kenilworth Runners’ Dave Pettifer travelled to the Brownlee brothers’ training route in Yorkshire to run the Bolton Abbey Trail Marathon.

Along with the hills and mud around the majority of the course, runners also had to endure a snowstorm at one point.

Pettifer was pleased to finish 18th out of 79 finishers and first V60 in 4:29:27.

The race was won by Jonathan Walton of Leeds City in a time of 3:07:34.

Kenilworth Runners’ Pamela Grimwade and Stephen Chalkley ran the Icing on the Cake Trail Marathon on Saturday, starting and finishing in Carding Mill valley and going over the Long Mynd and Shropshire Hills.

Grimwade’s first trail marathon saw her finish alongside Chalkley in 5:20.

Spa Striders’ Monika Coleman was the third female in the half-marathon in 2:22.

Striders’ clubmate Andy Roach completed the windy Portsmouth Coastal Half in 1:40.

Spa Striders’ Melissa Venables completed the Pilgrim Challenge, a two-day, 66-mile ultra-marathon over the North Downs Way, finishing as second lady and ninth overall.

On the first day, Venables completed 33 miles in 5hr 2min 40sec and then ran the same distance in 5:24:09 the following day.

Three Kenilworth Runners took part in the Centurion 5 mile race on Sunday, run over two laps on footpaths around Babbs Mill Lake at Chelmsley Wood.

A muddy course and cold north-easterly breeze meant there was a smaller than usual field of 39, with the race won by Lee Rickards in 30:38.

Debbie Streets (41:12) led home the Kenilworth contingent from Tom Dable (46:49) and Pauline Dable (51:45).

Leamington C&AC father and son Greg and Simon West took part in the London Winter 10k for Cancer Research at the weekend.

Unfortunately, Simon struggled with hamstring issues and was unable to complete the course.

However, Greg went on to finish 12th out of the 20,000 runners (1st under-20), clocking a new personal best of 34min 20sec.