Johnson’s Aussie knock described as ‘exceptional’

Kenilworth Wardens’ Harry Johnson grabbed the headlines Down Under after a standout performance on the opening day of Endeavour Hills’ Sub-District clash with Box Hill.

Johnson, who is spending the 2017/18 season with the Melbourne-based side, cracked 160 in a batting masterclass as his side totted up 262 at City Oval after electing to bat in glorious spring sunshine, putting the Eagles on the cusp of their first win of the campaign.

Box Hill captain Pearson said it was an “exceptional” knock from the 18-year-old Warwickshire Academy player, with just three other batsmen reaching double figures.

“He played beautifully, the wicket was very, very flat but he just controlled his innings really well and didn’t give us a sniff,” said Pearson.

“There was not really a point where we thought we should have had him... we were probably a seven out of ten with the ball but we were far from terrible, he just played well.”

Batting at four, Johnson came to the crease with Endeavour Hills in early trouble at 19 for two, departing with the score on 261.

The match concludes on Saturday.