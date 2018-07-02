IN PICTURES: McDonnell proves too hot for Savery in the inaugural Leamington Spa Half

The hottest day of the year greeted runners for the inaugural Leamington Spa Half Marathon yesterday, with a 40-minute delay adding to the time spent out in the baking summer sun.

When the race did get underway, Rugby & Northampton’s Alistair McDonnell pulled away from Leamington C&AC’s Andy Savery in the closing stages to take victory in 1hr 13min 10sec.

Savery was 17 seconds back in second, with third-placed Sean Jones almost two minutes further back in third.

Leamington C&AC’s Natalie Bhangal was a clear winner of the women’s race, clocking 1:28:49.

There were 1,609 finishers.