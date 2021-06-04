Warwick Future Pro Academy scholar signs for Blackpool FC

Loughborough HE Partnership Manager Andy Motch with Future Pro Managing Director Demir Vavan

Future Pro Academy are delighted that a first year scholar student has just been offered a one-year professional contract with Blackpool FC.

Johnny Johnston, 17, has signed for the newly promoted EFL Championship side after a successful trial.

The full time football and education scholarship programme for 16-19 year-olds works in partnership with Racing Club Warwick.

Future Pro Academy Managing Director Demir Vavan said: “Johnny joined us last summer as a first-year scholar and has been working with the academy on a one-to-one basis over the last two years.

“I have already seen his potential in the games programme this season against professional opposition and we have made adjustments to his game from being a wide player to playing him as a central striker.

“He is always in the right areas with an eye for goal and his statistics whilst on trial at Blackpool have been excellent, with five goals in five games against clubs such as Manchester United, Salford and Accrington Stanley.

“Signing a professional contract is a fantastic achievement and we wish him every success.”

The Academy were delighted that two of their players were selected to represent their country with England Colleges Under 19s this week

The academy offers opportunities to balance both sporting excellence and education delivering the Level 3 National Diploma in Sport extended programme (equivalent to three A levels), alongside gym instructor qualifications based in Warwick.

And now it is also excited to announce a new partnership in place with Loughborough College Group / University providing current students with excellent higher education pathways.

From September 2021 Future Pro will be providing Sport & Exercise Science / Sports Coaching HNC, HND and degree courses.

Vavan added: “The programme is designed for our students to undertake degree-level courses continuing their football development and education.

“There will be full time training, showcase fixtures, reserve team U23 football and men’s first team opportunities available working with partners Racing Club Warwick FC.

“We have implemented a long-term player development plan to support students with the aim of producing players into the full-time football / sports industry.”

The academy this week has had two players selected for the ECFA England Colleges U19 National representative squad with Vladimiro Pais and David Solademi earning call-ups to represent their country.

Future Pro Academy has limited spaces available to enrol for September 2021 for current year 11, 12 & 13 students.