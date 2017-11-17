Respects to be paid to league stalwart Reeve

Leamington & District Sunday League sides will be holding a minute’s silence ahead of their games this weekend to pay respects to league stalwart and former Kenilworth Town secretary Guy Reeve who died earlier this month aged 85.

Reeve came into the league as a member of the management committee for the 1963-64 season having previously been secretary at Bourton & Frankton (1952-59) and Birdingbury (1959-63) and was elected a vice-president of the league in 1980.

He served as an assistant secretary for seven years alongside Tracey Thomas and according to league chairman Mark Rowlatt “was well liked and respected by those who knew him”.

Reeve’s contribution to the game was recognised in 2009 with a long-service award from the FA, marking 67 years of service to the game both as a player, referee and administrator.

Speaking after that award Reeve, who became secretary of Kenilworth Town in 2003, said: “It is my love of football that has kept me in the game for so long.”

Confined to a wheelchair after losing a leg to diabetes in 2008, Reeve was a devoted partner to Carole and father to Lindsey, Matthew, Lisa and Kerri.

His funeral will take place at St Botolph’s Church, Newbold on Monday December 4 at 2pm followed by committal in the churchyard.

Donations in memory of Reeve may be made to Diabetes UK and The British Heart Foundation.