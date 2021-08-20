Opening week defeat for Racing Club Warwick

Goal celebrations pre-season - but Racing Club Warwick were unable to score against Highgate in their opening league game and must wait until August 28th for their chance to put points on the board

Racing Club Warwick travelled to near rivals Highgate United in their Midland Football League Premier Division opener and were beaten 2-0, despite a lot of possession.

After losing their FA Cup tie the previous week hopes were high for a good start to the campaign even with Fortune Maphosa and Sam Jackson missing after their Cup sendings off.

Racing had debutant Fraser Doyle partnering Luke Rowe, who had passed a late fitness test and started very brightly with Tyreece Ruddock forcing a smart save from the Highgate keeper.

Junior Mpofu then sent in a wicked delivery that was almost turned into his own net by the ‘Gate defender.

From then on it was all Highgate though chances wise, with Lee Chilton heading in unmarked to open the scoring on 10 minutes and having a shot cleared off the line by Racing skipper Mason Rowley.

Highgate crashed the ball against the bar twice in the second half as Racing chased the game and, other than a long-range effort from Eli Bako, Warwick created very little before Highgate wrapped things up in the 78th minute with a cool finish by Connor Doyle.