Racing Club Warwick bolster their ranks with familiar faces

Racing Club Warwick have been busy in the transfer market as they look to consolidate their impressive start to the Midland League Division One campaign.

They added versatile midfielder Tom O’Callaghan at the weekend and further strengthened this morning with the double signing of Trea Bertie and Chris Johnston.

Tom O'Callaghan, right, in his first spell at Racing Club.

Bertie returns to Townsend Meadow after a spell at Alvechurch, while Johnston moves from Coventry Sphinx who he joined from Coventry Copsewood in the summer.

Bertie struggled for minutes at Alvechurch but Easterlow said the striker will have benefited from his time there.

‘Trea was told when he left us that he could always come back if things didn’t work out,” said Easterlow.

“The opportunity at Alvechurch he had to take and is one he will be a better player for.

“He’s back now and can’t wait to get going in familiar surroundings and is looking forward to getting back on the scoresheet.”

The tough-tackling Johnston has been someone Easterlow has been tracking for some time.

“Chris Johnston is a player who has played against sides I have managed for the last few season and is someone I always wanted playing for me, instead of against me. I’m glad to finally have him at the club.”

O’Callaghan, meanwhile, joins from Stockton, having had a brief spell at Racing Club under his father Curly in 2012.

The midfielder has previously been at Redditch and Rugby Town and Easterlow feels he now has the right mentality to flourish at Midland League level.

“Tom has a bit of everything to his game and can play in a variety of positions which will be added value to us.

“Tom’s ability has always been there and now that he is maturing we feel it’s the right time for him to come in and show what he capable of.”

The signings offset the loss of influential midfielder Martin Slevin who moved to Stourport Swifts late last week and should now usher in a quieter time on the transfer front for Easterlow.

He added: “We now have an 18-man squad full of quality, balance and depth.”

Racing Club travel to Studley on Saturday before entertaining Westfields in the League Cup on Tuesday night.