Racers boost defensive ranks by adding Hudson

Racing Club Warwick have raided Coventry United for the second time in a week, with Lewis Hudson following Jamie Coleman to Townsend Meadow.

Hudson, a left-back, arrives at Racing Club following stints at the Strachan Academy, Rugby Town and United.

Racers boss Scott Easterlow was delighted with his new acquisition, saying: “Lewis is someone I spotted playing a few years back and he caught my eye even then.

“In pre-season he played against us for Coventry United and again I was impressed with his performance on that day.

“I firmly believe Lewis has the ability progress up the leagues and more importantly that’s what he wants.

“Playing for us is just the platform he needs to progress.

“There were other clubs of a higher level in for Lewis so I am very pleased that after the chat we had with him he felt that Warwick was the right move for him.”

Easterlow has further boosted his ranks with Josh Cole committing to the club for the remainder of the campaign.

Cole, who has been playing at Whitnash Town, joins his brother Luke in the Racers squad.

The box-to-box midfielder has previously played for Banbury United, Southam United, Daventry Town, Coventry Sphinx and Woodford United.

Meanwhile, Racing Club will be holding a minutes’ silence ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Nuneaton Griff for long-time supporter Gabby Hayes who died on October 21.

Hayes had attended Racers’ FA Vase clash with Clipstone earlier that day.