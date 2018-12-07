‘Phenomenal’ Bishop reaping the rewards of his hard work

Leamington boss Paul Holleran says Colby Bishop’s prolific run of form is the perfect reward for the effort the young striker put into his rehabilitation following an ACL injury.

The 22-year-old has scored eight goals in as many games since returning from an 11-month lay-off, including a brace in Tuesday evening’s 2-2 draw at York City.

And, Holleran said he was in no doubt Bishop would amply fill the void left by the departure of Matty Stenson to Solihull Moors.

“I knew he would hit the ground running when I saw the condition he was in” said Holleran.

“I know lots of players who have been given programmes but he took the rehab to another level.

“I’m delighted for him. I’m a firm believer hard work gets its rewards and eight goals in eight games is phenomenal.

“The two finishes in midweek were from the very top drawer against a keeper I rate as the best in the league alongside Tony Breeden.”

Bishop’s second earned Brakes a point which looked remote when Jordan Burrow struck the Minstermen’s second just past the hour-mark.

However, Brakes refused to let their heads drop and Holleran said his side’s calm response to conceding has been a feature of the campaign.

“One thing we have done this season is we haven’t panicked when we have gone behind,” said Holleran.

“At 2-0 down there was still time, you only need one chance and one goal and you’re back in the game.

“We then had the momentum and it went our way but we were well worth the point over the 90 minutes.”

Leamington’s fine run of form will face its severest test tomorrow when they entertain title-chasing Chorley.

The visitors have suffered an up and down few months since opening the season with seven straight wins but still sit three points behind leaders Bradford having played two games fewer.

And Holleran says his side will have to be at their best to extend their six-match unbeaten run.

“They’re the best side I have seen this year and I fully expect them to go on in the second half of the season,” he said.

“We will have to be at our absolute best to contain them.”

