O’Callaghan is overwhelmed by support for cancer fight

Former Stockton, Southam United and Racing Club Warwick boss Curly O’Callaghan is facing a second desperate battle against chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

O’Callaghan is currently 39 days into a stay at Oxford’s Churchill Hospital where a blood clot and pneumonia have added further complications.

However, O’Callaghan is not alone in his battle as he explains: “It has been overwhelming to see the messages of support and the warmth shown to my family.

“I’ve had so many people visit me and I just want to say thank you to everyone.”

O’Callaghan, who with the aid of a medical trial came through the disease in 2011, is hoping to make it out for a couple of hours on Christmas Day but says the outlook remains ‘50-50’.