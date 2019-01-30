Layton’s wonder strike finally silences FC Shush

Central Ajax remain second in Midland League Division Three after a 4-2 win over FC Shush at Ajax Park.

The hosts made one to the side that beat Birmingham Tigers, Adam Miles returning after injury for the unavailable Harry Edgington-Furlong, leaving 29-goal strike pair Alex Andrews and Matt Layton on the bench.

FC Shush opened the scoring in the 21st minute when Adam Trinder was adjudged to have pushed Shush striker Liam Williams from behind in the penalty area.

The striker picked himself up to take the spot-kick only to see his low shot saved by home keeper Paul Dipple. Williams reacted quickest to the loose ball, however, and despite the keeper’s best efforts, his follow-up looped into the net.

The lead was shortlived, with Ajax levelling just four minutes later.

Will Pendred and Joe Wright found themselves through on goal with only Shush keeper Ben Howard to beat and the latter unselfishly squared the ball to Wright, who despite his first effort being blocked, volleyed in to register his first goal since his return to the club.

Ajax took a lead into the half-time break in bizarre fashion, centre-half Tom Dyke’s looping cross catching out a backpedaling Howard.

The second half became a fraught and often niggly encounter with a number of stoppages for late and often provocative tackles from both sides before the visitors restored parity.

Williams, who had a running battle with Trinder and Aaron Satchwell throughout, picked up a pass 35 yards from goal and after driving forward finished well with a low drive past Dipple, sparking vocal celebrations from the scorer.

Ajax proved again that teams are most vulnerable just after scoring as they regained the lead for a second time in the 68th minute, Miles sweeping home a rising shot for his tenth goal of the season after good work from Wright.

The final goal of the game came courtesy of top scorer Layton and what a goal it was. The striker received a flicked ball from Wright and despite having his back to goal 30 yards out, swivelled and launched a first-time volley that arrowed over the diving Howard and into the roof of the net.

The strike, Layton’s 17th goal since his return to the Midland League, wrapped up the three points for the home side and ensured a league double over FC Shush after two matches which saw 13 goals scored.

Meanwhile, a special mention must go out to Ajax superfan Stuart ‘Ted’ Dewsbury, who walked 14 miles from Studley to Warwick to watch the game.

Dewsbury faces a shorter trip on Saturday, with Ajax at Inkberrow.