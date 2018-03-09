Holleran hoping for enjoyable end to the campaign

Leamington boss Paul Holleran is hoping his side can get the four wins he believes they need to secure their Conference North safety sooner rather than later so he can enjoy the end of the campaign.

Brakes entertain Chorley tomorrow in one of a number of winnable home fixtures.

With Nuneaton, FC United and Curzon Ashton also still to visit the Phillips 66 Community Stadium, hopes are high that safety can be assured before mouthwatering clashes at York City and at home to title-chasing Salford round off the campaign.

However, Holleran admitted it probably would not pan out that way.

“There are some decent home games coming up and we need three or four wins minimum,” he said.

“It’s very difficult to enjoy this division but if we do some good work now we can enjoy the end of the season.

“Though it will come down to the 95th minute against Salford.”

While Chorley present a winnable fixture tomorrow, Holleran knows they will present a threat if taken lightly.

“They are a big, powerful, strong side who don’t give you much.

“Their DNA doesn’t change.”

Brakes will be without Joe Magunda tomorrow as the midfielder sits out the second of a three-game suspension.