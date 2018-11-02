Holleran hopes to solve identity crisis ahead of trip to Nuneaton

Leamington boss Paul Holleran is looking for a response from his side after a 4-0 home defeat to Kidderminster on Tuesday evening which he described as “a hard watch”.

Three goals inside 17 first-half minutes sealed Brakes’ fate and meant the stirring fightback against Darlington three days earlier was quickly forgotten.

And, with only six points now separating them from the bottom three, tomorrow’s trip to Nuneaton takes on extra significance.

“We need to regain our identity,” said Holleran. “We went toe to toe with Kidderminster in the first 20 minutes, left ourselves wide open and when you do that there is only going to be one winner.

“It was a hard watch and one or two went missing.

“But I’ve been around the game long enough to know it does happen now and again.

“It’s the first time in 16 games this season that we’ve not been in the game, even the games we’ve lost we could have got something out of.

“I’m looking for a response from the players as we’ve been letting in a lot of poor goals in the last month.

“We need to keep the back door shut, get back to being hard to beat and be better without the ball.”

Holleran refused to hide behind the ongoing flu bug which the club is struggling to shake off and the affects of a second 45 minutes with only ten men against the Quakers.

Instead he pointed to the quality of a full-time Kidderminster side who moved to within a point of leaders Chorley following their emphatic victory.

“We have to accept that if their players all turn up and produce eight or nines and our players turn up and produce eight or nines there’s only going to be one outcome.

“You had to admire the quality of the goals and the way they opened us up.

“Lee Vaughan and Declan Weeks’ finishes were something else.

“You can’t go two or three down against Kiddeminster unless you’re a Salford.”

Brakes will be without Anthony Dwyer tomorrow as he sits out the first of a three-game ban for his red card against Darlington.