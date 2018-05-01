Holleran critical of his side for a lack of application against Salford

Brakes boss Paul Holleran cut an agitated figure on the sidelines on Saturday and his frustration showed no sign of abating in midweek when speaking about the 4-0 defeat to Salford.

With the Ammies already crowned champions and Brakes’ assured of another season of Conference North football there was little riding on the game.

But with a bumper crowd of 1,275 packed into the Phillips 66 Community Stadium, Holleran had been hoping to put on a show to round off an ultimately successful season.

“I can’t hide my disappointment with Saturday,” said Holleran.

“There was a good atmosphere and a good crowd.

“I could have dealt with the score, I just wanted us to have performed better.

“It was the difference between a professional team and a part-time team that were tired and worn out.

“I don’t know if we took our foot off the gas.

“I didn’t risk Joe Clarke and Liam Canavan and there were elements of the job being done but I was disappointed with the way we applied ourselves.

“Don’t get me wrong, Salford are champions for a reason but on Saturday North Ferriby could have put four past us.”

Holleran accepted that effects of a long, hard season were in evidence, casting an envious glance towards Salford who rotated their large squad to good effect.

And he admitted the summer break could not come soon enough.

“First and foremost everyone needs a breather,” said Holleran who will making the most of his first Saturday off by attending a wedding.

“Mentality is a big thing and the players that are mentally strong can go on and on, it doesn’t affect them.

“But this season has been mentally tough for everyone.

“We’ve got a good, honest bunch and lot of players here who have played a lot of games for us.

“It might be different for a certain team down the road who got relegated but our players do care.

“Players have played 150, 250, 300 games for us and you look at the relief after York.

“Certain players didn’t want [relegation] to happen again.

“It’s a draining league, the games are so tough.

“In the early stages we had to dig deep and then again in the latter stages when we let our advantage slip.

“The players deserve credit for the way they have come back from the dead.”