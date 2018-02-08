Holleran accepts self-control must come from the top

Leamington boss Paul Holleran admitted he should set a better example to his players after being sent to the stands during his side’s visit to North Ferriby last Saturday.

Holleran was given his marching orders after seeking clarification on the reasons for Jack Edwards’ first-half red card.

The midfielder received a straight red from referee Rebecca Welch after an off-the-ball incident which escaped most people inside the EON Visual Media Stadium.

Welch’s attention was drawn to the incident by the assistant referee on Holleran’s side of the pitch and it was his intervention which also led to the Brakes boss being sent to the stands.

And, after watching his side play out a 1-1 draw against the doomed Villagers, Holleran accepted he let his frustrations get the better of him.

He said: “I talk a lot about control and I should be experienced enough to handle it better. I accept that.

“But nobody knew what Jack had been sent off for and I tried to get an answer out of the assistant who ignored me.

“At the end of the day I probably should have left it. He didn’t like my tone but I felt it was my right to ask.

“I still feel I didn’t do a lot wrong but maybe my tone was the problem.”

Edwards’ dismissal made it back-to-back red cards for Brakes and while Holleran felt both were harsh, he knows his side can ill-afford to give officials any excuses to brandish the cards.

“The last two weeks we’ve made life difficult for ourselves. Joe Clarke was unfortunate, I don’t think it was the right decision and Jack Edwards, most referees wouldn’t have made that decision.

“But we can’t be playing with ten men.

“We’ve picked up two red cards not for a lot but this league is hard enough without playing with ten men.

“The last two games we could have had six points or four so to end up with just one is really disappointing.”

Leamington find themselves just two points outside the drop zone going into Saturday’s home clash with Harrogate Town.

Simon Weaver’s side are the closest challengers to league leaders Salford City but Holleran knows if Brakes are to remain outside the bottom three come the end of the season, they will need to claim a couple of high-profile scalps.

“They’re a good side, full-time. But we’re performing alright at home.

“If we’re going to stop in this league we’re going to have to win the games on paper we can win and pull a few results out of the bag.

“When Harrogate click they’re a really good team but they do have the odd off day.”

Brakes recently postponed Birmingham Senior Cup second-round tie at home to West Bromwich Albion will now be played on Monday (7.45pm).

Admission prices have been reduced to £6 for adults, £4 for concessions and £2 for students, with under-18s free.