Harriers defeat put to bed as Brakes do the ugly stuff right

Leamington boss Paul Holleran was delighted with his side’s response to their home thrashing at the hands of Kidderminster.

Brakes travelled to a Nuneaton Borough side on Saturday who were buoyed by the takeover of former Chasetown centre-back Nathan Hawkins.

However, they quickly silenced the home crowd with an eighth-minute opener from Colby Bishop.

A fourth goal of the season from Kieran Dunbar made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute as the visitors produced a thoroughly professional victory and Holleran said a return to concentrating on the ugly side of the game had served them well.

“The level of performance was the most pleasing thing,” he said.

“We’d let in 20 goals in our previous nine matches and only kept one clean sheet and become a bit of a soft touch.

“When we’ve done well in this league we’ve done the ugly side of football well.

“On Saturday it could have been a difficult one with a new owner but the first-half performance was as good as anything this season.

“We were on the front foot, played in good areas, scored two and could have had a couple more.

“Then we saw it through in the second half and still looked dangerous on the counter.”

Leamington will have to wait before trying to build on their win, with York City’s continued participation in the FA Cup leaving them with a blank weekend.

A home fixture against Chester City on November 17 is, therefore, next on the agenda and Holleran is hoping the promise shown at Liberty Way will stand them in good stead against the high-flyers.

“James Mace, Hoody, Callum Gittings looked more like it.

“The levels we hit collectively were somewhere near where we were at the start of the season.”

Meanwhile, Brakes’ Birmingham Senior Cup second round tie at home to Midland League Premier Division side Lye Town will take place at the Phillips 66 Community Stadium on Tuesday November 27 (7:45pm).

Former Brake Lee Downes is part of Town’s coaching and management team.