Fourth successive victory for Ajax

Central Ajax moved up to second in Midland League Division Three courtesy of an entertaining 4-3 success at FC Shush - their fourth win on the bounce.

The away side had the first chance of the game when Will Pendred volleyed wide from a Lewis Fathers cross but it was FC Shush who opened the scoring on the half-hour mark when a well-worked move down the left-hand flank resulted in a low cross to Ryan Browne who swept the ball home from ten yards out.

Chris Noonan could have ve doubled the lead shortly after when he pounced on a poor throw-in and moved into the penalty area but he dragged a low shot wide.

Ajax equalised in the 42nd minute from close range through Alex Andrews after a Jack Banks shot was blocked.

However, just a minute later, Shush were back in front when Ajax skipper Aaron Satchwell fouled Noonan in the penalty area and Jordan Perrins made no mistake from the spot, driving his shot low past the dive of Layton.

In an end-to-end game, Ajax levelled again courtesy of a 25-yard Sam Smith free-kick before Andrews gave the away side the lead for the first time with the goal of the game in the 63rd minute. A quick one-touch move involving Banks, Fathers and Gordon Lewis found Andrews who swept the ball into the top left-hand corner.

Four minutes later, FC Shush pulled it back to 3-3 when Browne seized on a poor clearance to finish from close range.

Andrews then completed his second hat-trick in three games to give Ajax the lead, prodding home from close range after good work by Pendred.

Ajax travel to Castle Vale Town on Saturday.