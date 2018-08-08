Easterlow: Stapenhill walked into bit of a backlash

Racing Club Warwick manager Scott Easterlow said the team that thrashed Stapenhill in midweek was unrecognisable from the one that threw away a two-goal lead to go down 4-3 at Lichfield City at the weekend.

Ben Mackey and Trea Bertie both scored trebles as Racers racked up seven without reply and Easterlow said some harsh words had followed Saturday’s reverse.

“We looked a different team to Saturday,” said Easterlow.

“Everyone knew Saturday wasn’t good enough and we spoke about setting it right.

“Stapenhill walked into a bit of a backlash from our opening-day disaster.

“From the first whistle we looked to have the bit between our teeth.

“It’s non-league football and you need to be willing to give everything and not give your opposition an inch.

“The truth is, Saturday we were nowhere near it.”

The midweek win was the perfect fillip as Racers prepare to welcome Southern League Division One East side Coleshill Town to Townsend Meadow at the weekend for their FA Cup extra preliminary round clash.

The visitors have yet to start their league campaign but Easterlow acknowledged they represent a tough test for Racers on their long-awaited return to the FA Cup.

“It promises to be a great day for the club and there’s no pressure on us.

“It’s probably the worse draw we could have got.

“I have watched Coleshill already and obviously they are two leagues above us.

“We are at home, though, and if we play like we can, who knows?”