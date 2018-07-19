Brakes set to make decision on the fate of two trialists

Brakes boss Paul Holleran is poised to make a decision on the fate of trialists Chekaine Steele and Anthony Dwyer.

Steele made his third appearance of pre-season at Bedworth in midweek, scoring in the 3-0 win and was joined in the side by Dwyer, who had spells at AFC Telford and Hednesford last season.

Dwyer was also on the mark and Holleran said there is room for both of them at the football club if deals can be reached.

“We’ll sit down at the end of the week with them both,” said Holleran who admitted he made an enquiry for Dwyer last term.

“We could accommodate both, we’ll see how it goes.

“Both bring something to the table, they just need to build that consistency at this level.”

Dwyer came through the ranks at Mansfield Town and enjoyed loan spells at Mickleover Sports and Carlton Town before being released by the Stags in 2016.

He then went on to feature for Ilkeston, Stafford Rangers and Matlock before impressing on trial at Telford, where he scored six goals before moving to the Pitmen in March.

Both he and Steele will get another chance to shine tomorrow night when Brakes entertain West Brom Under-23s.